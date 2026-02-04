18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships
Presented by the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission
Join us in Madisonville, KY, for the 18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships (PDGA A-Tier). This premier event features three days of competitive disc golf for Pros and Amateurs across two beautiful scenic courses.
Event Dates
October 2 – October 4, 2026
Courses
Mahr Park (Madisonville, Ky).
Address – 465 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431
https://maps.app.goo.gl/2vG5mHr9VUL4szLy8
Madisonville City Park (Madisonville, KY).
Address – 291 City Park Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431
https://maps.app.goo.gl/9G9LPPmsCRWNQn7c8
Tournament Central– will be inside the Madisonville City Park Club house all weekend starting Thursday Oct, 01 2026.
Strong Side Disc Golf Pro Shop will also be in the Club house. Stop by and check out the large selection of disc golf equipment. As well as picking up your Players Packs
________________________________________
Additional Weekend Highlights
Thursday Flex Start (Oct 1)
• Location: Madisonville City Park (PDGA C-Tier)
• Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Tee Off
• Entry: $25 (Open to all players)
• Registration: Sign up on Disc Golf Scene
Saturday Night Putting (Oct 3)
• Location: Tradewater Brewing Co.
• Time: Sign-ups at 5:30 PM | Start at 6:30 PM
• Details: $5 entry, random draw teams, food truck on-site.
________________________________________
For more information visit https://discgolfscene.com/tournament/18th_Annual_Kentucky_State_Disc_Golf_Championship_Sponsored_by_Hopkins_County_Tourist_2026