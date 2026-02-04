× Expand 18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship 18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship

Presented by the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission

Join us in Madisonville, KY, for the 18th Annual Kentucky State Disc Golf Championships (PDGA A-Tier). This premier event features three days of competitive disc golf for Pros and Amateurs across two beautiful scenic courses.

Event Dates

October 2 – October 4, 2026

Courses

Mahr Park (Madisonville, Ky).

Address – 465 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431

https://maps.app.goo.gl/2vG5mHr9VUL4szLy8

Madisonville City Park (Madisonville, KY).

Address – 291 City Park Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9G9LPPmsCRWNQn7c8

Tournament Central– will be inside the Madisonville City Park Club house all weekend starting Thursday Oct, 01 2026.

Strong Side Disc Golf Pro Shop will also be in the Club house. Stop by and check out the large selection of disc golf equipment. As well as picking up your Players Packs

________________________________________

Additional Weekend Highlights

Thursday Flex Start (Oct 1)

• Location: Madisonville City Park (PDGA C-Tier)

• Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Tee Off

• Entry: $25 (Open to all players)

• Registration: Sign up on Disc Golf Scene

Saturday Night Putting (Oct 3)

• Location: Tradewater Brewing Co.

• Time: Sign-ups at 5:30 PM | Start at 6:30 PM

• Details: $5 entry, random draw teams, food truck on-site.

________________________________________

For more information visit https://discgolfscene.com/tournament/18th_Annual_Kentucky_State_Disc_Golf_Championship_Sponsored_by_Hopkins_County_Tourist_2026