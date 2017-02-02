1964 ...THE TRIBUTE

“1964”...THE TRIBUTE at the Lexington Opera House on Friday, February 2nd at 8 pm. “1964” will dazzle generations of fans old and new while staying true to the memories many have held dear for over 50 years.

Tickets are $39 - $59

“1964”...THE TRIBUTE, dubbed “Best Beatles Tribute on earth” by Rolling Stone Magazine, has perfected the energy and excitement of a live Beatles performance. Like actors, these musicians cast a spell as they step into character before your very eyes. Critics and fans internationally have hailed “1964”...THE TRIBUTE as the most authentic Beatles tribute in the world. For over 29 years, this group of performers has successfully recreated every sensation of being at a Beatles concert circa 1964 through 1966 from wardrobe to hairstyle, with Liverpool accents, singing nuances, and vintage instruments.

“1964...THE TRIBUTE” is: Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison, and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr.