× Expand Pennyroyal Arts Council 1971: The Greatest Year in Music

1971: The Greatest Year in Music at Alhambra Theatre

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and the Pennyroyal Arts Council announce a joint fundraising event and special performance by 1971 – The Greatest Year in Music on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the historic Alhambra Theatre.

Move and groove with us to the slammin’ tunes of 1971! Here’s the skinny: the band 1971 - The Greatest Year in Music is coming to Hopkinsville to play all of our favorite jams. Featuring some of Hoptown’s own and Nashville’s most talented singers and musicians, this multi-media live concert features the music of Elton John, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Carole King, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gay, Alice Cooper, The Who, Santana, Jethro Tull, The Doors, and more!

This mondo cool fundraising event supports both organizations and brings the psychedelic ‘70s to life with groovy decorations, signature cocktails, a funky photo booth, and local pictures of the era. Want your 1970s mug to be featured on our Wall of Funk? Drop off, email, or upload a picture to the Museum’s Facebook page, and we will show off your foxy photo to the crowd. Pull out your bell bottoms, butterfly collars, hot pants, and platform shoes to get in the groove for the hippest party of the summer!

Want to get even funkier? We are hosting a far out, VIP cocktail pre-party before the show with 1970s appetizers and boozy beverages. But call soon – limited tickets are available, and we’re sure they will be hot!

Tickets are $50 per person for the show. VIP tickets are $75 per person and include premier seating at the show. All proceeds support the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County in its renovation of the Pennyroyal Area Museum and the Pennyroyal Arts Council and the historic Alhambra Theatre. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show will start at 7:30pm.

Tickets available at the Alhambra Theatre and online at www.PennyroyalArts.org beginning on Wednesday, May 8. For more information, contact the Museum at (270) 887-4270 or the Arts Council at (270) 887-4295.

Don’t be a jive turkey! Put on your best threads and grab your favorite dude or chick to support our local arts and heritage. Can you dig it?

Special thanks to Planters Bank for being our lead sponsor on this event.

For more information call (270) 887-4295 or visit PennyroyalArts.org