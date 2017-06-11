19th Annual Garden Tour & Tea

Brown Pusey House 128 North Main Street, Elizabethtown, Kentucky

19th Annual Garden Tour & Tea

The Garden Club of Elizabethtown's 19th Annual Garden Tour and Tea is Sunday, June 11th, at the Brown Pusey House, 128 North Main St. Elizabethtown from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 payable at the door; there are no advance ticket sales.

This is a rain or shine event.

You begin with the tea at the Brown Pusey House where you will receive your ticket with a map to the other private gardens. Along with the tea at the Brown Pusey House you will be able to view the Cunningham Memorial Garden which will also have a club member’s fairy gardens on display and a horticulture display.

After the events at the Brown Pusey House you will continue at your own pace in your own care to the other private gardens. Each garden a unique experience.

For more information please call or text 270-765-9255.

Brown Pusey House 128 North Main Street, Elizabethtown, Kentucky

270-765-9255

