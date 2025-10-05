× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 19th annual Haunted Hike

$2 - $8 per person.

Get your tickets NOW for the Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve’s HAUNTED HIKE! Fabulous fun for everyone in your family! This is a great day to debut Halloween costumes, collect A LOT of candy, and have a blast of a time in a beautiful setting. Every ticket to this fundraiser helps support Creasey Mahan.

Admission covers:

Entry to the Fairy Tale Trail with 18 treat stations, including Rapunzel’s Castle, Mother Goose, Gingerbread House, and Jack and the Beanstalk! Face painting by Kid Canvas, sponsored by Ken & Nancy Dahlgren. Inflatable Party Zones (NEW-no separate fee). Harvest Hay Sculptures by Artist Jean Smith. Browse the goodies (more candy) at the booths. Food trucks will offer delicious food and beverages, available for purchase. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 12th.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/