1st annual Car Cruise at Waddy Baptist Church
Waddy Baptist Church 3130 Waddy Rd. , Waddy, Kentucky 40076
Waddy Baptist Church
1st annual Car Cruise at Waddy Baptist Church
Car Cruise at Waddy Baptist Church
Come out to Waddy for a great car cruise at Waddy Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 29th from 5 - 9 pm. Prizes, cake walk, free food while supplies last, and great fellowship. Free and open to the public. Join us for this great community event.
Interested in showcasing your classic ride? Contact Kent McKinney for more details at (502) 513-8100. May register day-of or call ahead - all makes, models, car clubs and enthusiasts welcome (no fee). Visit Waddy Baptist Church Facebook page.