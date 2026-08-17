× Expand Waddy Baptist Church 1st annual Car Cruise at Waddy Baptist Church

Car Cruise at Waddy Baptist Church

Come out to Waddy for a great car cruise at Waddy Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 29th from 5 - 9 pm. Prizes, cake walk, free food while supplies last, and great fellowship. Free and open to the public. Join us for this great community event.

Interested in showcasing your classic ride? Contact Kent McKinney for more details at (502) 513-8100. May register day-of or call ahead - all makes, models, car clubs and enthusiasts welcome (no fee). Visit Waddy Baptist Church Facebook page.