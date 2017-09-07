1st Annual Craft Beer Throwdown

Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field 2700 Gast Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40205

1st Annual Craft Beer Throwdown

The 1st Annual Craft Beer Throwdown, sponsored by Kosair Charities, will be held at Bowman Field on Thursday, Sept. 7th from 6:00pm-10:00pm. For a $20 donation in advance or $25 at the door, attendees can taste exclusive brews and regular favorites from six local breweries and enjoy food trucks and entertainment. Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless’s efforts to prevent and end youth homelessness in Louisville.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (502) 636-9550 or visit louhomeless.org.

Louisville Executive Aviation at Bowman Field 2700 Gast Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky 40205
