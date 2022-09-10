1st Annual FFA Bulls & Barrels - Campbellsville

to

Taylor County Fairgrounds 1721 East Broadway St. , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Get ready for the 1st Annual Campbellsville FFA Bulls & Barrells brought to you by Taylor County Farm Bureau Fed. & Ins. Services! This exciting night will have bull riding, barrel racing, mutton bustin' & more. Conveniently located at the fairgrounds in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Show starts at 7pm! A "Top Tier Ranch" production.

For more information, please call 270.469.9156

Info

Taylor County Fairgrounds 1721 East Broadway St. , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.469.9156
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 1st Annual FFA Bulls & Barrels - Campbellsville - 2022-09-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 1st Annual FFA Bulls & Barrels - Campbellsville - 2022-09-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 1st Annual FFA Bulls & Barrels - Campbellsville - 2022-09-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 1st Annual FFA Bulls & Barrels - Campbellsville - 2022-09-10 19:00:00 ical