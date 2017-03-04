1st Saturday "Hibernation Station" at WKBG

Hands on, Fun learning program for Children ages 5-11. Every 1st Saturday of each month The Garden hosts this exciting program with each month offering a different subject.

Admission is free for Members and their Friends & Family, only $1 for all others.

Come and Experience The Garden.

For more information call (270) 852-8925 or visit wkbg.org