2 Shows! Comedy With A Purpose

Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for Comedy With A Purpose to benefit Paws-Ability, which provides service dogs to veterans, first responders and corrections officers at no cost.

The show features Louisville favorite Eric Kimbrough, who has wored with some of the biggest stars in comedy, including Katt Williams, Mike Epps and Earthquake.

Also on the show is the hilarious Lucious Williams.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food while supporting a great cause.

Check website for show times.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/86114-comedy-with-a-purpose-early-show