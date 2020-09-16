× Expand Wilma Anderson The history of the Cumberland River Ferry will be examined in the exhibit.

200 Years of Monroe County on the Move

This exhibit was inspired by the National Corvette Museum's exhibit, "225 Years of KY on the Move". In fact, we've borrowed many of the banners and even some of the artifacts that were included in their exhibit. Then we added those special items that make the exhibit Monroe County specific! For example, the oldest registered vehicle and motorcycle in the county, footage from the Tompkinsville Drag Strip, Yokley & Trible's horse drawn hearse, a scale model of the Cumberland River Ferry and so much more! Outside you'll get a close up look at a variety of mobile military equipment, a tractor-trailer and other transportation related items.

Due to the nature of the artifacts, this exhibit will be housed at the Tompkinsville National Guard Armory, Armory Drive, Tompkinsville.

School groups welcome but please register.

Times vary on weekends!

FREE

For more information call (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site