2000's Night Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

We've danced to the 80's, rocked to the 90's, and now it's time for the New Millenium!

Join us at Butchertown Brewing on June 14th from 8-11 as we get down to the best music from the 2000's! You can't miss this one! The early 2000s were absolutely PACKED with incredible music and we're gonna dance to it all! From JT and Rihanna to Nelly and Eminem, we've got the best beats of the 21st century locked and loaded! Come on out!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.