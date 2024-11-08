× Expand Louisville Silent Disco You can find us In Da Club (3rd Turn J-Town) for 2000s Hip Hop silent disco! Join us on 11/8 for the best bops of the new millennium!

2000s Hip Hop Silent Disco at 3rd Turn

You can find us In da Club (3rd Turn J-Town) on November 8th for a 2000s Hip Hop silent disco! From 8-11 we'll be playing the best bops from one of the GOAT eras of club music! We've got 50 Cent, Nelly, T-Pain, Usher, Kanye, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, and so many more! We'll round it all out with a couple channels of decades and pop favorites. Come on out and see if you can Get Low!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information please call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/87157-2000s-hip-hop-silent-disco-at-3rd-turn