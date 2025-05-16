200th Anniversary of the Marquis de LaFayette

2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the Marquis de LaFayette’s historic tour of the United States. LaFayette, then the last surviving major general of the Revolutionary War, received a hero’s greeting at many stops, including his visit to Lexington. Join organizers at Gratz Park for the setting of a historic marker honoring the legacy of Lafayette, the namesake of Fayette County. The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m., Friday, May 16, 200 years to the day after the General’s visit to Transylvania University, which was then located in Gratz Park. Free and open to the public.

