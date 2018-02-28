2016 Architect of the Year Jeanne Gang to Speak

On Feb. 28, 2018, internationally renowned architect Jeanne Gang will present a public talk as part of the University of Kentucky College of Design’s spring lecture series. A MacArthur Fellow, Gang was named the 2016 Architect of the Year by the Architectural Review. Gang and members of Studio Gang are leading Studio Louisville, a College of Design satellite studio that is engaging members of the Portland neighborhood of West Louisville to explore how architecture and urban design reflect and foster community identity, health and resiliency.

