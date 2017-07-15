2017 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

Campbell County, KY Alexandria, Kentucky

2017 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

Join us for the 2017 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour

Come experience the many different farms located around Campbell County! The Campbell County Conservation District’s Farmland Work Group is excited to ask you to join us for the 9th Annual Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour on Saturday, July 15 from 9a.m.-3p.m. - rain or shine. The goals of this event are to promote local agriculture with the overall goal of improving the economic viability of agriculture, developing local programs and policies to protect the counties productive farmland, and to provide education to the public about the values of farmland.

See the county as you never have before on this self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations located around Campbell County. Guests can explore vineyards, equestrian centers, beef cattle operations, horticultural operations, and see antique farm equipment. They will also get a glimpse of the importance of preserving the county’s prime farmland. Farmers will be available to share their story and experience as well as answer any questions. Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so don’t forget to bring a cooler and cash.

You can download a brochure from our website at campbellkyconservation.org or pick up one at the Campbell County Public Libraries, the Campbell County Conservation District office in the Alexandria Courthouse, Campbell County Extension Service in Highland Heights, and at various local stores throughout the county beginning mid-June.

For more information visit campbellkyconservation.org

Campbell County, KY Alexandria, Kentucky View Map

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor

859-635-9587

