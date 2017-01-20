2017 Carden Super Spectacular Circus

THE SUPER SPECTACULAR CIRCUS is coming to the Pikeville one day only, Monday, January 20, 2017. Acrobats, aerialists, animals, and clowns! All this and more come to life at the Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center bringing family fun and unforgettable memories to all. Forget about video games…this stuff is REAL!

This year features dynamic Ringmaster, Steven Best who navigates the thrills and chills, hilarity, and awe of the Spectacular Circus. Audiences will hold their collective breath as the Flying Cortes tumble and spin through the air on the flying trapeze. Boys and girls of all ages will be mesmerized by the amazing acrobats, the complexity of the contortionists, and the most-dangerous of propelling professions – The Human Cannonball!*

Catherine Carden leads the herd of Asian elephants as they adorn the circus floor demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength. Tigers act like little kittens in the hands of trainer, Ryan Easley, and liberty horses dance in the ring in unison.

Doors open one hour before show time for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, learn circus skills, and animal rides!

General Admission tickets are $16 for children 12 and under and $18 adults.

For more information visit eastkyexpo.com