2017 Excellence in Preservation Awards

Preservation Kentucky today announced the recipients of their 2017 Excellence in Preservation Awards. They will be recognized on Saturday, October 7, from 1:00pm-4:30pm at the historic John Dale House in Simpsonville, Shelby County. Tickets are available for purchase on Preservation Kentucky’s website at preservationkentucky.org or by calling the office at 502-871-4570. The public is invited to attend, but tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the door.

Edith S. Bingham Excellence in Preservation Education

Gathering Our History: Lexington East End African-American Neighborhood

For the documentation of the people and places of the African-American experience in East End Lexington during the 19th and 20th centuries by the William Wells Brown and Martin Luther King Neighborhood Associations, Fayette County.

Christy and Owsley Brown II Excellence in Public Service to Preservation

Jody Robinson

Assistant Administrator and Main Street Manager, City of Bellevue, Campbell County – for her work with the Bellevue and Fort Thomas Main Street programs, Northern Kentucky Weekend project, and collaborations with Covington, Newport and other Northern Kentucky communities.

Linda Bruckheimer Excellence in Rural Preservation

Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson

For the preservation of the mid-1800s Hermitage and Woodland Farms in Oldham County; the conservation and sustainability of the farmland; and, the restoration of the historic homes, chapel, smokehouse and barns on the properties.

Barbara Hulette Excellence as Young Preservationist

Carter Scott, AIA

Associate, K. Norman Berry Architects, Louisville, Jefferson County – for his work on historic buildings, knowledge and advancement of the historic preservation field, and role in the rehabilitation of the Fayette County Courthouse in downtown Lexington.

David L. Morgan Excellence in Kentucky Commercial Historic Preservation Tax Credit

Paducah Coca-Cola Bottling Plant

Ed and Meagan Musselman, owners; Chris Black, Ray Black & Sons, contractor – for the rehabilitation of Paducah’s finest Art Deco building; and their vision repurposing the large 1939 historic resource into a vibrant multi-use center. McCracken County.

David L. Morgan Excellence in Kentucky Residential Historic Preservation Tax Credit

301 West Columbia Street, Somerset, Pulaski County

Brian Denney, owner - for the thoughtful renovation and preservation of a neglected 1890 two story Queen Anne style home.

Helen Dedman Excellence in Preservation Advocacy

Jim Price, 301 Overton Street, Newport, Campbell County

For the recovery, retrieval and return of the original, magnificent stained-glass windows in and renovation of a ca. 1889 eclectic Victorian era home in the Mansion Hill Historic District.

Patrick Kennedy Excellence in Preservation Craftsmanship

Tom McDowell (conservator) and Tony Vince (craftsman)

For the restoration of the terra cotta on the 1909 Beaux Arts style Hopewell Museum (former post office building) in Paris, Bourbon County.

Ann Early Sutherland Excellence in Preservation Sustainability

Pine Mountain Settlement School

Bledsoe, Harlan County – for incorporating historic preservation and conservation into their environmental education program; promoting stewardship of our historic resources, natural lands and waterways; providing building crafts and skills development for mountain youth; and, preserving Kentucky’s natural environment and Appalachian culture. Founded in 1913; the prestigious recognition of a National Historic Landmark.

Preservation Kentucky Excellence in Cultural Heritage Tourism

Old Fire Copper Distillery, Buffalo Trace

Frankfort, Franklin County – for the discovery, archaeological excavation, preservation and interpretation of the remnants of Col. E. H. Taylor’s 1869, 1873 and 1883 distilleries.

