2017 USA Cares Flags Ride

USA Cares and Wildcat Harley-Davidson are teaming up to present a competitive “Cannonball Run” style Flags Ride in support of military families in crisis!

The 2017 USA Cares Flags Ride will kick off at Wildcat Harley-Davidson in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, September 9, with a ride throughout beautiful south central Kentucky. Featuring live music, food vendors and a variety of entertainment, including a “Wall of Death” motorcycle stunt performance, this Flags Ride promises to be one of our biggest yet!

This Flags Ride is a “Cannonball Run” format, where riders will test their navigation and logistical skills in teams of two or more. Teams will have seven hours to collect points from 50 checkpoints within a 70-mile radius of Wildcat HD. Routes are not pre-determined; teams will set their own routes to collect the most points possible. Riders can start out as early as 9:00 am, with only seven hours total to complete their ride. The team that returns with the most points collected over the seven-hour window will win a cash prize of $911.00; there will be additional prizes awarded for second and third place.

Some incredible prizes will be up for grabs at the Flags Ride! A reverse raffle for a brand new 2017 Harley-Davidson Dyna Street Bob motorcycle will begin at 2:00 pm at Wildcat HD, where every ticket will be drawn until one final ticket remains, with the final ticket determining the winner.

Following the Flags Ride, Wildcat HD will host an after party, featuring a live concert by Madison Rising, “America’s most patriotic rock band.” A raffle ticket is required for admission to the after party and concert; each ticket is valid for dinner, drinks and entry for two to the concert. The final raffle ticket naming the winner of the motorcycle will be drawn at 7:00 pm, on-stage with Madison Rising. Additional prizes will be raffled off throughout the drawing for the motorcycle.

For more information visit usacares.org