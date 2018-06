2018 Clark County Fair

Come one, come all to the 2018 Clark County Fair! We are just a tad over two weeks out from the start of fair week, June 16-23! Don't miss your chance to be pageant royalty, cheer on your favorite mud truck, be entertained by the Martin Family Circus, eat a funnel cake, drink a cold Ale-8 and ride all the carnival rides you can handle.

For more information call (859) 744-9780 or visit Clarkcountyfair.org