2018 Sporting Art Auction at Keeneland

Keeneland and Cross Gate Gallery of Lexington announced today that Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has donated items belonging to Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify to the 2018 Sporting Art Auction, with 100 percent of the proceeds from their sale to benefit the Ann Hanley Parkinson’s Research Fund.

The Sporting Art Auction will be held this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion.

Baffert donated a halter worn by 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify and horseshoes worn by both Justify and 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. The horseshoes are framed with two Sports Illustrated magazines featuring American Pharoah and Justify that are signed by Baffert and Triple Crown-winning jockeys Victor Espinoza and Mike Smith. Letters of authenticity from Baffert accompany the halter and horseshoes.

The sixth annual Sporting Art Auction has cataloged 175 high-quality lots representing fine sporting art, American paintings and sculpture from renowned masters as well as talented new artists. The Sporting Art Auction catalog is available at thesportingartauction.com and in print. As in previous years, artwork is currently on exhibit in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion through the November Breeding Stock Sale, which concludes Friday.

For more information call (859) 254-3412 or visit keeneland.com