2018 Summer Concert Series at Barren River

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

Guests are invited to enjoy free live music on the Lodge Patio at Barren River Lake State Resort Park! Shows start at 6pm and play until 8pm, unless otherwise noted. 

  June 23- TBA

July 28- Harmonica Neil

Aug. 18-The Hiding

Sept. 15- TBA

Oct. 6- TBA

Bands are stand-out musicians found both locally and from out-of-state!

Drinks and Dinner are available for purchase at the lodge bar and restaurant.

For more information call  (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov

