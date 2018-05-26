2018 Youth Arts Council Exhibition at the Living Arts and Science Center

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Join the LASC for their 2018 Youth Arts Council Exhibition to support the inspiring efforts and creativity of Lexington's area youth.

This juried exhibition is a collaboration amongst the Youth Arts Council (YAC), LexArts, and the Living Arts and Science Center (LASC) and features the interesting expressions of many of this community’s most talented young artists. Submitted art created by area high school students will be on display in the LASC’s recently renovated Kinkead Gallery.

Through June 23

FREE

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org

