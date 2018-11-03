2018 Anderson County Art Trail

The annual art trail is your chance to meet many of Anderson County's talented artists and visit the studios where their art is created, displayed and sold.

This year's trail will feature a stop at Frame Clinic & Art Alley in downtown Lawrenceburg (100 W. Court St.) where artists in numerous media will be set up. You can also stop in at Maynard Studios (1986 Fox Creek Road) where blacksmith artists Matt and Karine Maynard will host their 9th open studio, which will include blacksmithing demonstrations, free food, and other artists including glass artist Chad Balster and Cynthia Carr from Crosswinds Pottery. Marianne Brown Pottery (2038 Fox Creek Road) is another stop on the trail, where you'll see works created by Brown and also by Melanie VanHouton of Josephine Sculpture Park.

Don't miss this once-a-year chance to meet these artists, who'll have their work on display and for sale.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit on Facebook: 2018 Art Trail