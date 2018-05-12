2018 Berea Maker's Market

Russel Acton Folk Center 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, Kentucky 40403

2018 Berea Maker's Market

Come join us for the 2018 Berea Maker’s Market on Saturday, May 12th from 11am-5pm at the Russel Acton Folk Center! Celebrate spring and find gifts for moms, dads, grads, newlyweds, new babies, and maybe for yourself too!

This indoor/outdoor craft show features 100% handmade goods from central KY artists that make perfect Mother’s Day gifts!

There will be fantastic local food vendors, and kids activities including On the Move Art Studio, an interactive kids art education nonprofit!

For more information or to fill out a vendor application visit bereamakersmarket.com or call (859)358-6885.

Russel Acton Folk Center 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea, Kentucky 40403
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
