2018 Books-in-Progress Conference

The 2018 Books-in-Progress Conference, featuring award-winning author Crystal Wilkinson (The Birds of Opulence, Blackberries, Blackberries, Water Street) is May 31-June 2, 2018, with optional pre-conference sessions and a welcome reception.

Wilkinson, one of Southern Living Magazine's Southerners of the Year, will keynote.

Immerse yourself in craft and business workshops led by top authors and writing professionals, including Manuel Gonzales, Robert Gipe, Writer's Digest editor Jessica Strawser, among others. Topics include revision, fiction, nonfiction, YA, publishing, and more.

Price: $195 ($170 for students)

For more information call (859) 254-4175 ext. 21 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org