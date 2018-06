2018 Festival on the Lake Music and Wine Fest

2018 Festival on the Lake Music and Wine Fest featuring: Billy Rock Band, OTIS, The Wooks, The Josephines, Kyle Daniels Band, The Scotty Bratcher Band. $5 adults, kids 12 and under free. Plenty of free parking on site. Food and drink vendors, local and regional craftes, kids activities. Bring your lawn chairs. No outside food or drinks please.

For more information call (859) 640-3636 or visit on Facebook: Jolly Park CDC