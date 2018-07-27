2018 Frankfort Summer Concert Series
7 p.m. on the Old Capitol Lawn
Road Closures:
The St. Clair Mall and Broadway between Catfish Alley and Lewis Street are closed to vehicular traffic during Summer Concert nights.
Inclement weather policy:
In the event of bad weather, we will announce any delays or cancellations the day of via this website and our Facebook page: Downtown Frankfort Inc
July 13
- Matt Smith Band
July 27
- Roanoke
August 10
- Sorry Atari
- Phat Mattress
August 24
- Encore of Lexington
September 7
- Radio 80
For more information visit downtownfrankfort.com