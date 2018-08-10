2018 Frankfort Summer Concert Series

Old State Capitol Lawn 300 Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

2018 Frankfort Summer Concert Series

7 p.m. on the Old Capitol Lawn

Road Closures:

The St. Clair Mall and Broadway between Catfish Alley and Lewis Street are closed to vehicular traffic during Summer Concert nights.

Inclement weather policy:

In the event of bad weather, we will announce any delays or cancellations the day of via this website and our Facebook page: Downtown Frankfort Inc

July 13

  • Matt Smith Band

July 27

  • Roanoke

August 10

  • Sorry Atari  
  • Phat Mattress

August 24

  • Encore of Lexington

September 7

  • Radio 80

For more information visit downtownfrankfort.com

Info
Old State Capitol Lawn 300 Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
