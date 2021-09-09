Frankfort Summer Concert Series

7 - 10 p.m. on the Old Capitol Lawn

Join us in Downtown Frankfort for our Annual Summer Concert Series presented by WesBanco!

This past year has been different but we look forward to the opportunity to safely gather for some live music in Downtown Frankfort.

July 2: Alex Key & the Locksmiths

July 16: The Pour Decisions

July 30: Tom the Torpedoes (The music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers)

August 13: Ben Lacy Guitar Virtuoso

August 27: Conch Republic

September 9: Bill May's All-Stars

Check out our website at: https://www.downtownfrankfort.com/summer-concert-series.html for more information.

Road Closures:

The St. Clair Mall and Broadway between Catfish Alley and Lewis Street are closed to vehicular traffic during Concert nights.

Inclement weather policy:

In the event of bad weather, we will announce any delays or cancellations the day of via this website and our Facebook page.

For more information call (502) 223-2261 or visit downtownfrankfort.com