2018 Health and Hope Breakfast

The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40041

Join Supplies Over Seas for the 2018 Health & Hope Breakfast, sponsored by the Greater Louisville Medical Society Foundation and Passport Health Plan.

7:30 am - Networking

8:00 am - One hour Breakfast & Program

A panel discussion, "Voices from the Field," will be will be emceed by Scott Watkins, SVP, Operations, Norton Healthcare and will include Bill Hollander, Louisville Metro Council, District 9, Josh Rouse, Global Outreach Pastor, Northeast Christian Church, Medora Safai, Owner, Safai Enterprises, and Denise Smith, RN, MSN.Ed, Assistant Professor, Simulation and Skills Lab Coordinator, Sullivan University.

Complimentary admission. Attendees will be asked to consider a donation. Proceeds will support SOS’s mission of saving surplus medical supplies and equipment to share with communities in need.

RSVP required.

For more information call (502) 736-6360.

The Olmsted 3701 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40041
