2021 Kentuckiana PRIDE Festival

Kentuckiana PRIDE Festival

Originally scheduled during national Pride month, this two-day event will be h e l d on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park with performances by Todrick Hall, Neon Trees, DJ Spinderella and more. The festival kicks off with the annual Pride Parade on October 8 at 7:00 pm. This year’s parade will begin in the NuLu neighborhood at Campbell and Market Streets and end at the Big Four Lawn.

For more information visit kypride.com/festival/