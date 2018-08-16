2018 Kentucky Bike/Walk Summit

Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 2018 Kentucky Bike/Walk Summit

Connecting Kentucky's leaders to make our rural and urban communities healthier, safer, and more prosperous.

The Kentucky Bike – Walk Summit will engage national and local leaders and advocates to foster conversations and new ideas to build upon Kentucky’s progress in becoming a more bike and pedestrian friendly state.

This two day conference will bring together over 300 key stakeholders in government, tourism, public health and advocacy to share best practices across the state and to help create a vision to move Kentucky forward in becoming a more active and safer place to live and work.  Programs will represent both our rural and urban communities and be inclusive of all types of cyclists.  The four key themes of the conference are: advocacy and education, tourism and economic development, design and infrastructure, and policy and funding.

For more information visit kybikewalksummit.com

Info
Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Talks & Readings
