2018 Legends Series Bourbon Master lineup

The Kentucky Derby Museum announces its 2018 Legends Series Bourbon Master lineup. The three event series features an intimate conversation with a who's who in the bourbon industry, celebrating the culture, people and history of bourbon.

The 2018 lineup includes:

Angel's Envy, Friday, February 16: Father & sons panel discussion with Wes Henderson, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Kyle Henderson, Production Manager and Andrew Henderson, Distillery Operator

Jim Beam, Thursday, March 15: Innovation of Bourbon, Fred Noe, Jim Beam Master Distiller and Freddie Noe, 8th generation Beam Family Distiller

Willet Distillery, Thursday, March 29: Even Kulsveen, Owner, Co-author of Kentucky Bourbon and Kentucky Rye Whiskey

The Legends Series, now its fifth season, features a casual, yet in-depth, conversation with each bourbon master, guided by the Museum's Bourbon Authority, Fred Minnick as well as appetizers and special tastings throughout the evening.

The three event series is currently on sale for $150 through January 7th. The price will go up to $200 starting January 8th.

For more information visit DerbyMuseum.org