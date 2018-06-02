2018 Literary Luncheon

Please join the Carnegie Center on Saturday, June 2 at 1:00 pm for the 2018 Literary Luncheon featuring acclaimed author Crystal Wilkinson. Wilkinson will speak on the "The Lure of Imaginary People" as we enjoy a farm-to-table meal together in Gratz Park. For the first time, included with each ticket purchase is a copy of one of Crystal Wilkinson’s award-winning books: a choice of Water Street, Blackberries, Blackberries, or The Birds of Opulence. All titles will be available for purchase at the event, as well, courtesy of Wild Fig Books & Coffee. All proceeds benefit the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning.

Ticket prices: $100 per individual / $800 per table

For more information call (859) 254-4175 ext. 21 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org