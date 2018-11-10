2018 Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner

The Master’s Collection Dinner celebrates the annual release of the Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection. The evening will feature a distillery tour followed by a dinner created to pair perfectly with the flavors of this year’s Master Collection including a specially created flavor wheel tasting. Paired cocktails are included with the meal and Master Distiller Chris Morris will be on hand for the celebration.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/