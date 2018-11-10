2018 Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

2018 Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner

The Master’s Collection Dinner celebrates the annual release of the Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection. The evening will feature a distillery tour followed by a dinner created to pair perfectly with the flavors of this year’s Master Collection including a specially created flavor wheel tasting. Paired cocktails are included with the meal and Master Distiller Chris Morris will be on hand for the celebration.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/

