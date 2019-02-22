2019 Arts Day in Kentucky

Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda 700 Capital Ave, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

2019 Arts Day in Kentucky

Feb. 22 is Arts Day in Kentucky, a day we invite our Kentucky Arts Partnership groups, artists and friends of the arts to Frankfort to thank our state legislators for their continued support of the arts in Kentucky. We’ll have visual and performing artists there, demonstrating their respective disciplines, as well as the usual fun and fellowship of bringing arts leaders from across the state to Frankfort to celebrate creativity in Kentucky. Join us Feb. 22 at the Capitol in Frankfort for Arts Day in Kentucky.

For more information call 502-564-3757 or visit artscouncil.ky.gov

502-564-3757
