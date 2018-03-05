2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children

to Google Calendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00

Northern Kentucky Convention Center 1 West Rivercenter Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011

2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children

 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - “Fat” Tuesday, February 5th, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center at 6:30 PM, produced by the Northern Kentucky Restaurant association, and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell.

ALL proceeds benefit area homeless children shelters providing 3,000 plus meals for a year. Enjoy live New Orleans style jazz by Robin Lacy and DeZydeco, amazing culinary food from over 40 local restaurants and vendors and 100’s of Live and silent and auction items! Get your all-inclusive tickets today - a great gift for your favorite revelers while supporting our area’s kids! This is THE Mardi Gras party not to miss! 

For more information visit http://nkramardigras.com 

Info
Northern Kentucky Convention Center 1 West Rivercenter Blvd., Covington, Kentucky 41011 View Map
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - 2018-03-05 18:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 18, 2018

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Submit Yours