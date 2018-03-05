2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children

2019 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children - “Fat” Tuesday, February 5th, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center at 6:30 PM, produced by the Northern Kentucky Restaurant association, and sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell.

ALL proceeds benefit area homeless children shelters providing 3,000 plus meals for a year. Enjoy live New Orleans style jazz by Robin Lacy and DeZydeco, amazing culinary food from over 40 local restaurants and vendors and 100’s of Live and silent and auction items! Get your all-inclusive tickets today - a great gift for your favorite revelers while supporting our area’s kids! This is THE Mardi Gras party not to miss!

For more information visit http://nkramardigras.com