2019 Abbey Road on the River

Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles inspired and tribute music festival, will be held on Memorial Day weekend, May 23-27, 2019 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The 5-day event is filled with the peace, love and music of the 60s and 70s, including a reimagined production of the Abbey Road album, a tribute to Queen, the recreation of The Who's Tommy album, and a concert celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

WAKY Radio will present the “All Together Now 60’s Concert” starring The Buckinghams, The Cowsills and The Grass Roots on Saturday, May 25th beginning at 6:45pm. The Buckinghams, one of the most loved pop bands to emerge from Chicago, will perform their hits from the 60’s including “Kind of a Drag.” The Grass Roots, who set a record by being on the Billboard charts an unbelievable 307 straight weeks between 1967-1972, will perform hits including “Midnight Confessions” and “Temptation Eyes.” The real-life inspiration behind the hit series The Partridge Family, the sibling group The Cowsills will perform their pop hits like “Hair” and “The Rain, the Park, and Other Things.”

The event will feature special guests Peter Asher of “Peter and Gordon” and Jeremy Clyde of “Chad and Jeremy” performing together now as superduo “Peter and Jeremy.” The 2019 festival will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of its namesake album Abbey Road, which included the hits “Come Together,” “Something,” and “Here Comes the Sun.” Although it was the 2nd to last album released by the group, it was the last one recorded with all four of The Beatles participating. The album’s iconic cover features the image of The Beatles walking across the striped crosswalk in front of Abbey Road studios in London.

The festival will include more than 50 bands performing on 8 indoor and outdoor stages, a playground area for children, Beatles merchandise and craft vendors, interactive art installations, and food and bar services.

Festivities will take place at the Big Four Station Park, located at the foot of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge that connects Jeffersonville with Louisville, Ky., where the festival was held for 12 years before moving to Jeffersonville two years ago. Some concerts also will be held in the Radisson Hotel.

