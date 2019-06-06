× Expand L.V. Harkness L.V. Harkness holds Annual Summer Sale with a Twist in 2019 by offering 20% off most in-store merchandise for the first time.

2019 Annual Summer Sale with a Twist

The hot weather has inspired us to have our annual summer sale with a refreshing “twist” this year, June 6-8. For the first time ever, we are offering 20% off IN-STORE merchandise, in addition to 50% - 75% off retail prices on clearance items. This is a great time to shop our special brands such as Buccellati, Daum, Herend, Steuben, William Yeoward, and many others.

In addition, Greentree Antiques will be partnering with us, offering 20% - 50% off of American and European antiques.

Shop 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday and Friday, June 6 and 7, and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, June 8. The sale applies only to in-store merchandise, and does not apply to online orders, special orders or customization services. The sale may not be combined with other discounts or promotions. Some exclusions apply. All sales are final.

For more information call (859) 225-7474 or visit lvharkness.com