2019 Augusta Riverfest Regatta

along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002
×
It All starts on July 19th at 5pm through July 21st 6pm
A Weekend Filled with Vendors, Music, Food, Line Dancing, Pet Parade, Sternwheelers, Car Show, Tractor Show, Beer Garden.
Don't Miss It!!
For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs