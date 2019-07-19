× Expand CITY OF AUGUSTA 2019 AUGUSTA KY RIVERFEST REGATTA

2019 Augusta Riverfest Regatta

Come & Visit Augusta KY

2019 Riverfest Regatta

It All starts on July 19th at 5pm through July 21st 6pm

A Weekend Filled with Vendors, Music, Food, Line Dancing, Pet Parade, Sternwheelers, Car Show, Tractor Show, Beer Garden.

Don't Miss It!!

For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com