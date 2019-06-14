2019 Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

The 2019 Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held at Juniper Hill Golf Course on Friday, June 14th , with early registration and a putting contest kicking off the fun at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun starts at 1:00 p.m.

The proceeds of our Annual Golf Tournament have provided your Chamber with a significant source of non-dues income to carry out the Chamber’s mission of building a vibrant economy through member-driven advocacy & community leadership . With a sell-out crowd of players, the tournament has also become one of the Chamber’s most highly regarded networking events.

The Chamber Golf Tournament Committee has made registering easy for you by enclosing the Chamber Golf Tournament Team Registration form.

For more information call (502) 223-5942 or visit frankfortky.info