Grand Rivers Quilt Show

Enjoy beautiful new and antique quilts on display at the Grand Rivers Quilt Show. Shop with vendors, and enter the quilt raffle.

The show takes place at the Grand Rivers Community Center located at 155 West Cumberland Avenue.

The show features quilts, wall hanging, and quilt related vendors. Attendees vote to determine winners through the Viewer Choice Awards.

Admission:

A $3.00 donation per person is accepted at the door.

Prize Money:

Enter a Quilt! Viewers Choice Awards include prize money for First, ,Second and Third Place Quilt and Wall Hanging.

Grand Rivers Community Center Directions:

Take I-24 KY Exit #31 and follow the signs three miles to Grand Rivers.

For more information visit grandrivers.com