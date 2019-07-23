2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

to Google Calendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

It’s time for funnel cakes, tractor pulls, thrilling rides, and games galore – the fair is in town! Come on down and immerse yourself into the exhilarating atmosphere one of Hopkins County’s most anticipated summer events. From the fun house’s maze of thrills to the intoxicating aroma of fair food, or the spectacle of the pageant to the dizzying Cyclops, you’ll never forget your nights at the fair!

For more information call (270) 821-0950 or visit hopkinscountyfair.com

Info

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair - 2019-07-23 17:00:00