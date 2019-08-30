2019 USA BMX Derby City Cup

More than 1500 of USA BMX professional and amateur riders from all over the world will return to Louisville this weekend for the GoPro Derby City Nationals. This weekend's USA BMX National is important both for Nations Rankings and the USA Cycling Olympic qualification process leading up to Tokyo 2020. Louisville will welcome Olympic hopefuls Connor Fields and Alise Willoughby who earned gold and silver, respectively, at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. This weekend's event will mark the third stop of five of the GoPro North American Supercross Series where the two final stops will be in Houston and Sarasota.

Friday, Aug. 30

- Races begin at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

- Races begin at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

-Races begin at 8 a.m.

For more information visit usabmx.com