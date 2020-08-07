2020 Paramount Joe Awards at Paramount Arts Center

The Paramount Players are getting ready for the annual Paramount Joe Awards! It is an exciting evening of hors d'oeuvres, entertainment and awards! The upcoming season is our 10th year! Join us as we celebrate the history of the Paramount Players through this fun, Cultural Connections event. Be the first to find out what shows we will be doing! Entertainment from both the current season and next season will occur in between the awards!

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com