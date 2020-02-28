2020 SOKY Book Fest Used Book Sale at Warren County Public Library

The 2020 SOKY Book Fest Used Book Sale will be held from Friday, February 28 - Sunday, March 1 at the Bob Kirby Branch Library. The Used Book Sale is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Southern Kentucky Book Fest. Thousands of books, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records are available for purchase for $1 or less!

All of the books sold at the Used Book Sale are donated by generous community members like yourself or the Book Fest Partners. Book donations are accepted at all of our partner locations: WKU Libraries, Warren County Public Library, and Barnes & Noble (Bowling Green location only).

2020 SALE HOURS:

Friday, February 28: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org