× Expand Kendall Clinton - Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission The annual Adult Trick or Treat event in downtown Lawrenceburg is put on by local merchants who encourage adults to have a little Halloween fun themselves.

2020 Adult Trick or Treat

Adults, are you ready to get out of the house for a night for some Halloween fun? Lawrenceburg’s downtown merchants are hosting their fifth annual dress up night on Friday, Oct. 30. Shops and restaurants will be open, with many planning their own special in-house activities. Out on Main Street you’ll find a DJ, dancing witches, a pet costume contest and other activities. Grab a craft beer from the West Sixth Brewing tent or a wine slushy from Rising Sons Winery and enjoy seeing your fellow pirates, superheroes, and other crazy-costumed friends. Don’t forget to stop by the tourism office tent to be judged for the costume contest. And for a real fright, go on the Lawrenceburg Ghost Walk at 8 p.m. Find details for that here. Masks and social distancing will be required.

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/2020-downtown-adult-trick-or-treat/