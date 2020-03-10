2020 Alzheimer's Association Advocacy Day

Frankfort/Franklin County Frankfort, Kentucky

Advocates from across Kentucky are invited to join us at the State Capitol in Frankfort on March 10, 2020 for a day of advocacy training and face-to-face meetings with our legislators to garner support for our public policy goals.

Plan to share your story and lend your voice on behalf of the 73,000 Kentuckians living with Alzheimer's and the more than 273,000 caregivers.

For more information call (502) 451-4266.

Frankfort/Franklin County Frankfort, Kentucky
