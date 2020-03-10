× Expand N/A Join us in Frankfort for our annual Alzheimer's Association Advocacy Day! In addition to advocating for policies that benefit the 73,000 Kentuckians living with dementia and their caregivers, we will be celebrating Steve Schwalbach, who will be running (yes, RUNNING!) from Louisville to Frankfort over the course of two days. Steve is raising money for The Longest Day, in honor and memory of his mother Jackie. Steve will make his arrival into Frankfort and we need all of our advocates lining the Capitol Steps in your finest purple!

2020 Alzheimer's Association Advocacy Day

Advocates from across Kentucky are invited to join us at the State Capitol in Frankfort on March 10, 2020 for a day of advocacy training and face-to-face meetings with our legislators to garner support for our public policy goals.

Plan to share your story and lend your voice on behalf of the 73,000 Kentuckians living with Alzheimer's and the more than 273,000 caregivers.

Follow on Facebook: The Alzheimer's Association - Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter

For more information call (502) 451-4266.