× Expand BGACVB Disc golf is available at many area parks in Bowling Green and Warren County.

2020 Bowling Green Amateur Championships

The Bowling Green Amateur Championships has been a marquee event for over 40 years. During that time we have strived to bring the best possible tournament experience to our players, and this year is no exception. Central Coast Disc Golf will be providing lead card media coverage for both A & G pools throughout the event. In addition one of the worlds greatest flymarts & players parties will be returning. Come be a part of the fun, meet the Pros, talk to your favorite vendors, and play some of the most competitive amateur golf on the planet. Hope to see you there.

Some of the changes for this years event include a new location for the flymart, NO FINAL 9, Full field payout on site Sunday afternoon, and main stream media coverage for the FIRST time ever.

For more information call (270) 843-5565 .